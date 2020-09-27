Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s Friendship After Their Divorce

They Popularized the Term “Conscious Uncoupling.”

Paltrow announced her split from Martin in 2014 in a post titled “Conscious Uncoupling” on her Goop website. In her essay for British Vogue, the actress explained she doesn’t regret using the phrase — which went viral — because it described her feelings about the separation.

“It’s very different for every couple but, for me, it meant, more than anything, being accountable for my own part in the dissolution of the relationship,” she wrote. “There existed aspects of myself I was trying to heal through this relationship that I wasn’t honest with myself about. I had been blind, guarded, invulnerable, intolerant. I had to admit that and be brave enough to share it.”