Pics Hailey Baldwin Celebrates Bachelorette Party With Kendall Jenner and More Pals Ahead of Justin Bieber Wedding By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos 9 hours ago Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram 6 7 / 6 Ready to Wed — Again! Hailey was all smiles as she enjoyed the celebration. Back to top More News What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101 Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News