Home sweet home! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are already making memories in their new Orange County, California, home.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who have been married since 2016, recently purchased a multimillion-dollar house in Southern California, made up of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The spacious estate is located in a private, gated community, on more than three private acres of land.

Roper and Tolbert, both 34, teamed up with Irvine-based company Opulent Design Build to create their dream home. They coordinated work on the 1,200 square foot great room (with a giant fireplace), expansive kitchen and dining nook, media room, wine room and guest suite.

The pair’s master suite houses its own fireplace, a soaking tub with heated floors in the bathroom, a covered deck and private stars to the yard. The pad’s outdoor space includes a pool, entertaining area, fireplace and plenty of grass to run around.

“We bought the house!! We are so excited for this new adventure and to share it with you all,” Roper announced via Instagram on August 8, sharing a video of the space. “The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha! But today is MOVING DAY!!”

She added: “We can’t wait to share everything with you as we start this new adventure!”

Just days after moving in, the Colorado native shared a photo of herself wearing an all-pink workout outfit in the family’s large backyard. “Me trying my best fitness/wellness influencer pose,” Roper wrote via Instagram at the time, giving fans a glimpse at the home’s exterior.

The mother of three, who shares daughter Emerson, 4, and sons Brooks, 2, and Reed, 9 months, with Tolbert, also posted two snaps on her eldest son riding around in a car truck in their new neighborhood.

“Brooksy is living his best life out here at our new house! 🤩,” she captioned the pictures on August 20.

Roper gave fans another update on the move on Thursday, August 26, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their pool area via her Instagram Stories. “Our backyard is starting to feel less like a construction site and more like a home,” she captioned the video, which showed Tolbert walking beside the jacuzzi and pool.

