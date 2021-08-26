Inside Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s Daughter Emmy’s 4th Birthday Party

Birthday bash! Two weeks after Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert celebrated their eldest child with a fun-filled bash, the former reality stars are sharing party pics exclusively with Us Weekly.

“Celebrating Emmy’s 4th Birthday this weekend with the cutest, PURPLE magical butterfly fairy unicorn princess garden party!!” the Bachelor alum, 34, captioned an Instagram video on August 17. “Emmy, you mean the whole wild world to me! Darling you are sweeter than I ever dreamed! Her birthday isn’t until Tuesday, but we are going big this year for our little, big girl! We love you, Emmy!!”

On August 17, the Colorado native called her birthday girl “determined, magnetic and bright.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost gushed via Instagram: “Your heart is loving and kind and open. You have the most clever humor and you tell the best stories with SO much enthusiasm! Your sweet voice and infectious laugh could make anyone’s day instantly better. Watching you become who you are meant to be is one amazing privilege. Thank you for choosing me to be your mama, I love you!”

Fellow Bachelor Nation members commented on the social media upload, from Carly Waddell to Chris Randone. Both stars wrote, “Happy Birthday EMMY!!!!”

Roper and Tolbert, 34, also share sons Brooks, 2, and Reed, 9 months. The siblings looked too cute at their sister’s glitter-filled bash, sporting matching button-down shirts and tan shorts.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums are not planning to expand their family anytime soon, exclusively telling Us in May that they are “using condoms for the first time in years.”

The Bachelorette alum explained at the time: “It’s like the high school days where you bought condoms. I think I’m out [on having more kids]. Me and the boys are going to get a vasectomy. We’ll see. I’m not doing anything drastic. I’m not saying never. I’m just saying like 10 percent chance of having more.”

Roper chimed in, joking that her husband should have a “vasectomy party — almost like a bachelor party.”

The following month, she told her Instagram followers that she does want a fourth baby when she sees “tiny newborn photos” of her kids.

Keep scrolling to see exclusive photos of the former ABC personalities ringing in Emerson’s birthday, from her purple outfit to darling desserts.