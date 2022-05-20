In the Name of Love

Aaron’s family had concerns over his three-year relationship with Olivia Munn, which ended in April 2017. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source exclusively told Us three months before the split. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.” A second source told Us that Aaron hadn’t made contact with his family after breaking up with the X-Men star.