Wedding No Show

Us exclusively confirmed that Aaron did not attend Jordan and Fletcher’s winery nuptials in May 2022 amid their rift. “It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan who really does love his brother,” a source told Us at the time. “Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget. Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”