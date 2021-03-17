Welcome to the Fenty palace! Rihanna dropped millions on a new mansion in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, March 16.

Located in the mountains, the five-bedroom seven-bathroom home rests on the same street as a residence owned by the 32-year-old singer’s “FourFiveSeconds” collaborator Paul McCartney.

According to the home’s listing on real estate company Savills’ website, the 7,628 square foot Heather Road compound was “designed and executed” to be a living “experience” that plays with the senses.

“Tucked behind lush hedges and gates in an idyllic Beverly Hills location, this near brand new construction compound was built and designed to perfection,” the description reads. “Offering a sophisticated design that blends both contemporary and traditional design elements.”

The modern farmhouse-style house, which was originally listed at $13,950,000, comes complete with both exterior and interior fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling pocket doors, a custom pool and a cabana terrace.

The Fenty Beauty mogul owns three other homes in Los Angeles that she purchased between 2014 and 2017. In an interview published in March 2019, the singer told British Vogue that she wants multiple children — and she certainly has the bedrooms to hold them after her new purchase.

“I know I will want to live differently. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” she said in the interview while discussing her goals for the next decade. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong.’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The “Needed Me” singer is currently dating A$AP Rocky. In December 2020, the pair spent Christmas together in her native Barbados.

Rumors of a potential romance between the singer and rapper, also 32, have been swirling since 2012. While they’ve been linked as a couple since January 2020, it took almost a year for the pair to go public.

In December 2020, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that “A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years” and “was always the instigator” in flirtations. Rihanna, however, “would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone” for a long time before pursuing a relationship.

