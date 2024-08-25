Sofia Richie Grainge is celebrating another trip around the sun.

The model shared a peek inside her 26th birthday festivities via social media, where she celebrated alongside her friends and family. In a couple of sweet snaps uploaded via Instagram, Richie Grainge held her and husband Elliot Grainge’s 3-month-old daughter, Eloise, close to her chest while sitting on a lounge chair.

“Celebrating 26 years and 3 months 🌻,” she captioned the post, referring to herself and baby Eloise.

Richie Grainge commemorated the day with a meal at the Miramar Private Beach Club and Resort in Montecito, California. She reposted a pic of the menu via her Instagram Story, which read, “Happy Birthday Sofia.”

Guests could choose between featured dishes like angus prime filet, crispy king salmon and cacio e pepe. The celebration was capped off by dessert, which was labeled as “Birthday Cake.”

Scroll down to see photos from inside Richie Grainge’s 26th birthday celebration: