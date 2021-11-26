Celebrating in style! The Kardashian clan made Thanksgiving their own this year — and Penelope Disick and North West were there to capture the entire experience.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, 9, captioned one of several TikTok videos on Thursday November 25, highlighting the famous family’s holiday festivities. Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, 8, also joined in on the fun, posting videos of a golf cart ride and a spa day with her mother, 41.

The sweet glimpse at the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving celebration comes shortly after the Poosh founder, 42, clapped back at critics who questioned how much time she spends with her kids.

Kourtney, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, took to social media earlier this month to share photos with her children when one of her Instagram followers commented, “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????”

The California native replied, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”

Kourtney split from Scott, 38, in 2015 and has since moved on with Travis Barker. The duo announced their engagement in October, nine months after Us Weekly confirmed their romance.

After Barker, 46, proposed to the reality TV personality, a source exclusively told Us that the couple were “on cloud nine,” adding, “The Kardashians, Jenners and Travis’ family are so happy for the two of them.”

Another source told Us that the pair were planning to expand their family. The musician already shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt. It’s just a matter of when and how,” the insider added in October.

Kourtney isn’t the only family member whose love life has recently raised eyebrows. Ahead of Thursday’s holiday, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, gave an impassioned speech about his family and relationship.

“The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” Kanye, 44, said in a video while visiting Skid Row on Wednesday, November 24. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”

Kim filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The rapper, who also shares Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the Skims founder, explained on Wednesday that his devotion to his children hasn’t wavered.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he added. “So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

Since splitting from West, the aspiring lawyer sparked a connection with Pete Davidson, whom she worked closely with while hosting Saturday Night Live in October. The new couple confirmed their relationship earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, after celebrating the comedian’s 28th birthday together.

The reality star “lights up when she’s around Pete,” a source exclusively told Us, adding, “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day. No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy. He just has this ability to hold Kim’s total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humor. He’s so down to earth and humble, which she really digs.”

Scroll down to see how the new generation of Kardashians documented their Thanksgiving festivities: