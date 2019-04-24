A hundred of the most recognizable — and influential — names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, sports and science rubbed shoulders at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday, April 23.

Honorees Taylor Swift, Khalid, Emilia Clarke, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Rami Malek and Gayle King filed into Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City for the black-tie event, which also recognized past members of the magazine’s annual list. Swift, 29, and Khalid, 21, warmed up the audience with performances of their respective hit singles “Shake It Off” and “Location,” among others, between making the rounds off stage.

The “Love Story” singer also took a moment to speak to the crowd about writing the 2008 single, which she previously performed at her first Time 100 Gala.

“I’ve always known [songwriting] was the main pillar of my sanity,” she explained. “I always looked at writing as sort of, like, a protective armor, which is weird, because when you think of writing about your life, that’s usually, like, a vulnerability, but I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life. I use it as a way of justifying things that have happened to me, whether they’re good or bad. I like to honor the good times and really process the bad times when I write.”

Swift’s acoustic performance also included her songs “Style,” “Delicate” and “New Year’s Day.”

“I’m so completely honored to get to perform for this incredible group of people. I’m honored to be with you while you’re honored,” she said. “I hope you guys have the best night ever and just keep doing what you’re doing because I appreciate you so much, and I’m so happy to be in this room with you.”

Scroll down to see more photos from inside the star-studded dinner!