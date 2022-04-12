Feeling the love. Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, is over the moon after marrying Janis Carlson earlier this month.

“We are extremely happy and excited to be husband and wife,” Lodge, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, April 11. “Our relationship is incredible.”

The politician revealed that he and Carlson were “surrounded by family and our closest friends” during the tropical ceremony, which took place on Sunday, April 10.

The couple tied the knot at Le Kiff in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after getting engaged less than four months prior. The nuptials were officiated by Pastor William Martin of Calvary Chapel Puerto Vallarta.

“We have created some wonderful memories already and can’t wait to create more,” Lodge told Us. “God is good.”

The businessman gave his followers a glimpse at the romantic wedding via social media on Monday, sharing a video of the newlyweds kissing at sunset.

“Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife,” Lodge captioned the Instagram post. “All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge.”

The Mexico nuptials mark Lodge’s fourth trip down the aisle. Before marrying Carlson, Lodge was engaged to Gunvalson, 60.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and Lodge were together for six years before news broke in September 2021 that they had called off their engagement. (The duo parted ways in nearly one year prior in December 2020, according to Lodge.)

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” an insider told Us in September 2021. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her.”

One month later, Gunvalson accused Lodge of being unfaithful. The retired detective, however, denied the allegations to Us at the time saying, he wasn’t “surprised” by the reality star’s actions. “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least,” he said in a statement in October 2021.

Lodge quickly moved on with Carlson, proposing three months after his split from Gunvalson made headlines.

“We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife,” he exclusively told Us in January after popping the question on December 20. “We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness.”

Gunvalson, for her part, announced in February that she had found love again. “He’s the first man that has ever really treated me to anything,” she gushed during an appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” show about her new beau, whose name has not been revealed.

The OG Housewife was previously married to Michael Wolfsmith for nearly 10 years before splitting in 1991. The exes share daughter Briana Culberson and son Michael Wolfsmith Jr. Gunvalson moved on with second husband Donn Gunvalson, but after 20 years of marriage, they called it quits in 2014.

Scroll down for an exclusive look at Lodge’s spring wedding: