Mourning together. Ivana Trump was remembered by ex-husband Donald Trump and more loved ones at her funeral nearly one week after her death.

The ceremony took place at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday, July 20, with dozens gathering to honor the life of the late businesswoman. The former president, 76, attended with wife Melania Trump and their son, Barron, 16.

Ivanka Trump was spotted at the service with husband Jared Kushner and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Donald shared his three eldest children with Ivana, to whom he was married from 1977 to 1992. Tiffany Trump, the Apprentice alum’s daughter with second wife Maria Maples, also paid her respects on Wednesday.

The memorial came less than one week after the Trump family announced Ivana’s death on Thursday, July 14. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” a statement read. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

ABC News reported at the time that New York City paramedics responded to a 911 call at Ivana’s apartment and she was pronounced dead on the scene. Her death was later ruled accidental due to “blunt impact injuries” to her torso, according to New York City’s chief medical examiner.

The real estate magnate addressed his former spouse’s passing via the app Truth Social. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivanka, 40, issued a statement of her own shortly after her mother’s death made headlines. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” the former presidential advisor tweeted. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Along with her three children, Ivana is survived by 10 grandchildren. The Czech designer was previously married to Alfred Winklmayr from 1971 to 1973 and to Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997. The Raising Trump author tied the knot for a fourth time in 2008, exchanging vows with Rossano Rubicondi. While they filed for divorce less than one year later, the twosome continued an on-off relationship until 2019. Rubicondi died two years later at age 49.

