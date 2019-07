January 2019

In a rare moment of personal reflection, Jamil addressed her relationship with Blake to Red magazine, where she admitted to “accidentally” falling in love with him. “I met so many ego-maniacs in my time at T4 and Radio 1 who are in this industry and to find a really good egg, who was well raised and doesn’t think he’s God’s gift to earth, is really cool,” she said. Jamil also noted that Blake had taught “me how to believe in myself.”