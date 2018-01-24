Step by step. James Franco went out for lunch with Jeff Garlin on Tuesday, January 23, the same day that he did not receive an Oscar nomination for his role in The Disaster Artist. The best actor nominees are Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington. The surprising snub comes after Franco, who was an early frontrunner for the 2018 award season, was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct in a piece published by the Los Angeles Times on January 11.

Scroll down to see more pictures of Franco’s day out.