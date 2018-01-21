Scarlett Johansson did not mince words while speaking at the Los Angeles Women’s March on Saturday, January 20, where she took a shot at James Franco amid sexual misconduct allegations made against the actor.

She wondered aloud as she spoke emotionally about her own experiences to the more than 500,000 attendees: “How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?”

Johansson, 33, added, “I want my pin back, by the way.”

Although she didn’t name Franco directly, a rep for Johansson confirmed to Us Weekly that she was in fact referring to the Deuce star.

As previously reported, Franco, 39, wore a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globes on January 7, just days before The Los Angeles Times published the stories of five women who came forward to accuse him of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior. The Disaster Artist actor denied the allegations and said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 9, that the stories were “not accurate,” but added, “I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So, I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”

Hours before the Times story was published, Franco appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he also addressed the allegations. “I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much,” the Why Him? actor said. “If I have to take a knock because I’m not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much.”

Franco will be attending the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 21, despite skipping the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11.

