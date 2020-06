Chrissy Metz

“We were graced with Jas Waters on This is Us as a fantastic writer with such insight, perspective and courage, but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her,” Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the NBC series, wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness, your hilarious sense of humor and inspiration. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace.”