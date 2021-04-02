Filming ‘RHOSLC’ Season 2

Us confirmed that the Bravo cameras were rolling on the day of Shah’s arrest.

“Jen was filming with a few of the other women present when she was arrested. The women were completely shocked when Jen was taken away,” the source told Us, noting that the group was gearing up for a trip to Colorado at the time.

Another source told Us on March 31 that the cast “resumed filming after Jen’s arrest” without her.

“Jen’s future this season remains unclear. If she will go back to filming or not, no one is really sure, she hasn’t resumed filming yet,” the source said at the time.