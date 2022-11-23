Jen Shah will not be sentenced until after the holidays. Her court date has been pushed to January 6, 2023.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s lawyers requested the date change, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, and Judge Sidney H. Stein approved the rescheduling on Wednesday, November 23.

Shah, 49, will be sentenced for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In March 2021, she was arrested and charged with running a nationwide telemarketing scheme along with one of her assistants, Stuart Smith. The government prosecutors described the scandal as a $5,000,000 money laundering scheme.

At her arraignment in April, Shah initially pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. However, she changed her plea the following July.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” she said during a court hearing in New York City. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

Her lawyer told Us at the time that the RHOSLC star felt remorseful. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” attorney Priya Chaudhry told Us in a July statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office dropped the second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering following the change in her plea. Shah previously faced up to 30 years with both charges, but even with just one, she could still be given a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Shah owns three businesses — JXA Fashion, Shah Beauty and Shah Lashes — and she appears on reality TV. However, executive producer Andy Cohen exclusively told Us earlier this month that he doesn’t think Shah will return for season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” the Bravo exec, 54, told Us. “I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”