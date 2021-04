Jen’s Assets

The Bravo star’s attorney told the court that Shah doesn’t own her home — which was labeled as “Jen’s Chalet” on the series — or any real property. The government also alleged that she has not willingly disclosed her assets amid the investigation.

When asked about her employment outside of telemarketing, her lawyer told the judge, “She’s in the fashion business and on a news show as well … The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”