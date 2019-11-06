Threats

Throughout the docs, Evans claims Eason made many threats against her and says she’s “afraid that David will harm me or my children.” After she left the house last month, she claims her ex sent her a photo of a man who she has never been romantically involved with. “He said, ‘This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head.’ He followed that text with another text: ‘My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.'” She responded to tell him she wouldn’t be coming home and asked that he stop sending threats. “He responded by texting ‘f–k you a–hole’ and ‘You’re a piece of s–t.'”

With reporting by Brody Brown