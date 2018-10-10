Doing her thing! Jenna Dewan stepped out at LAX on Wednesday, October 10, the same day Us Weekly exclusively revealed her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, is dating Jessie J.

Sources confirm to Us that the Tatum, 38, and Jessie, 30, have been seeing each other for a couple months. The 21 Jump Street actor has been spotted at two of the “Bang Bang” crooner’s concerts this month. A second source told Us that their relationship is “new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

Scroll through to see pics of the Dewan landing back in LA: