A little peace and quiet. Jennie Garth can’t believe that she’s close to having all three of her daughters out of the house, she exclusively told Us Weekly.

“Part of me can’t wait to be an empty nester,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, admitted earlier this month. “I’m being honest, but of course, I’m already kind of like … two thirds of an empty nester. Two of my girls have already flown the coop. But they still come back and I talk to my girls all day, every day. Between all of us, there’s always a text happening or FaceTime happening. I just really like to stay involved in their lives as much as they’ll let me.”

The actress shares daughters Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli (to whom she was married from 2001 to 2013). In 2015, Garth married Dave Abrams, who is a little worried about what his wife is going to do with all of her spare time once they’re empty nesters.

“Honestly, I’ve started to sort of diversify myself and try to find new interests because my whole adult life has been being a mom, a woman that goes to work and has her family at the same time and doing all the things together,” she explained to Us. “So it’ll be really an interesting transition for me. I feel it coming. I’m not gonna lie. I’m a little nervous. My husband is even more nervous because he’s like, ‘Oh no, what, what are you gonna do with all your time? Right. All this energy that you have!'”

The Illinois native is staying busy with movies like Bad Influence (which started streaming on Tubi on May 20) and hosting her podcast “9021OMG,” which she hosts with BFF Tori Spelling. She’s always on the go, whether working on set, at home with the dogs or hitting the golf course with her husband.

Her boundless energy is part of why she teamed up Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel, which she uses to help with her osteoarthritis. She also joined them to launch CareWalks, an initiative dedicated to caregivers, at the beginning of May.

“When I heard Voltaren was supporting caregivers, I knew I wanted to be involved,” Garth said in a statement at the time. “Through CareWalks, I have had the opportunity to walk alongside other caregivers and encourage one another to take time for ourselves to get moving. So many caregivers, like myself, have arthritis pain, and Voltaren is here to show we’re not alone. Voltaren helps me manage my OA pain.”

