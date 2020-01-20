In Her Own Words

Aniston opened up about her divorce from Pitt during a Vanity Fair interview in September 2005 and revealed how she was handling the split. “There are many stages of grief,” she told the magazine. “It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way—cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I’m a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren’t in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it.”