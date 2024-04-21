Your account
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe Just Can't Get Enough of the Mia Market Food Hall in Miami (Exclusive)

By
Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe Just Can t Get Enough of the Mia Market Food Hall in Miami 973
Jennifer Lopez clearly, just like her song suggests, just “can’t get enough” of the cuisine at Mia Market in Miami.

Lopez, 54, has frequently dined at the food hall, located in the Sunshine State’s Design District. The eatery is the city’s first chef-to-table concept, with 10 diverse vendors offering a selection of dishes.

Visitors can choose between Sushi Yasu Tanaka (Japanese cuisine), Sardomare Pasta Bar (Italian cuisine), Jaffa Miami (Israeli and Mediterranean cuisine), Yacchan by Masumura (Japanese street food), Steak & Smash (Steak and smash burgers), Soulfully Chicken (Southern comfort food), Attico Gastro Pub (Latin American cuisine) and Hot Lime (Craft Tacos and ceviche). Mia Market also features a bar serving original craft cocktails.

Per the restaurant’s official website, its mission is to “serve people who crave unique flavors, experiences, and ideas, while creating opportunities for chefs to showcase their creativity.” Mia Market also hopes its offerings can “foster a spirit of exploration by connecting people through food.”

Keep scrolling for  details on Mia Market and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week:

