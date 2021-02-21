News Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Dating History By Emily Longeretta February 21, 2021 Shutterstock (2) 14 9 / 14 Kip Pardue The Remember the Titans actor reportedly dated the Heartbreakers star in 2003. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News