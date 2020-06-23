News

Who Is Jessica Mulroney? 5 Things to Know About the Stylist and Longtime Friend of Meghan Markle

By
Jessica Mulroney 5 Things to Know About Embattled Stylist
 Shutterstock
5
4 / 5

Her Kids Were in Meghan’s Wedding

Jessica and Ben’s children served as page boys and a flower girl at the 2018 royal wedding.

Back to top