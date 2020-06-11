Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney is in hot water for her actions toward lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter.

“As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement,” the stylist, 40, wrote in a statement shared via Instagram on Thursday, June 11. “She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out.”

Mulroney went on to express remorse for the way she treated Exeter. “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true,” she continued. “I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.”

The Good Morning America contributor then noted the larger movement at hand. “I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long,” she mused. “As I’ve considered what to say publicly, I recognize that isn’t enough. That is why I’m going to be stepping back from social media in the coming days and giving my microphone to Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience. I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen. I have also asked Sasha if she would be willing to take over my account whenever she is comfortable and tell her story.”

Mulroney concluded: “The real work of bringing change goes beyond Instagram, and I want you all to know that I’m committed to using every platform and resource available to me to continue the important work of anti-racism. I hope you will all continue to hold me accountable.”

Exeter shared her side of events on Wednesday, June 10, in an Instagram video, claiming that Mulroney “took offense” to the So Sasha founder’s call to action for bloggers and influencers and later sent her “a threat in writing” after some “very problematic behavior and antics.”

The former athlete accused Mulroney of “textbook white privilege” while also clarifying that she was “by no means calling Jess a racist.” She elaborated: “During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history. For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind. The goal here is genuine, transformative change — not optical and performative bulls—t. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text.”

Mulroney commented on Exeter’s post, apologizing for “any hurt I caused” and acknowledging that she needed to “join hands” with her to make change. She then referenced her friendship with Markle, 38, and Prince Harry. “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she wrote. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

Despite her public tone, Exeter later posted a screenshot of a DM she received from the Canada native after her comment. “Liable [sic] suit,” she messaged. “Good luck.” Her lengthy Instagram statement followed.

CTV has since removed Mulroney’s show I Do, Redo from their channels and platforms due to her conduct, saying in a statement that she “conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality.”