Celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney is known for her chic fashion sense, wedding planning expertise and proximity to Meghan Markle.

Mulroney not only attended the royal wedding, but her twin sons Brian and John served as page boys while her daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid, so when Stylish got the chance to talk to her about all things brides and style while celebrating the launch of her Smash + Tess x Jessica Mulroney Bridal Collection, well, we said yes!

The inspiration behind the collab? The lack of diversity available when it comes to bridal party outfits. “I saw a gap in the market not only when it comes to bridal and bridal party paraphernalia, but also gender identity and inclusivity,” the fashion guru says.

“Smash + Tess and I worked together on a line that was not just comfortable and stylish, but that recognized every type of proposal by every type of couple.”

Between the cute slogans featured on the cozy rompers and onesies in the collection including, ‘I Asked’, ‘I Said Yes’, ‘Bride’ and ‘I Do Crew,’ there’s certainly something for everyone.

“I remember seeing pictures online of bridal parties posing in bathing suits on the beach and I couldn’t help but think of all the people who deserved a similar moment, but simply wouldn’t be comfortable in a bikini,” she notes.

While the Good Morning America contributor’s own ensembles typically consist of gorgeous dresses, fitted suits and trendy workout wear, her top fashion rule is to wear something you feel good in.

“My dream is to live where it is socially acceptable to be in your PJs 24/7. The silver lining to quarantine has been the fullest expression of that dream.”

Mulroney is also looking at the bright side when it comes to celebrating love and keeping the excitement alive even while social distancing.

Her advice for couples looking to get engaged sooner than later: “It is so important to stay positive these days and remind ourselves that weddings may be postponed, but love is not canceled. Take advantage of the fact that these are unusual and unique times and make it part of your proposal.”

“Imagine hearing a story 30 years from now that starts with ‘I proposed to my wife or husband during the Great Pandemic of 2020,’ — that is a story worth telling and worth sharing,” the wedding expert notes.

When picking out the perfect dress for your special day regardless of how you’re celebrating for the time being, Mulroney suggests choosing something that will never go out of style.



“Stick with the classics — a dress that you know you will love 10, 20 or 30 years down the road. Trends aren’t forever, wedding pictures are.”

But most importantly, loving yourself is key no matter what you’re wearing. “It took time to learn how to block out negativity. It is a matter of feeling proud of the work you do and the person you are. Once you are there, you realize all noise is just that,” she says.

And Mulroney wants to impart that same message to the three children she shares with husband Ben Mulroney. “You try to raise kids who are kind and empathetic, teach them about giving back, lead by example and trust them to do the right thing.”

She models that through her charity work with the Shoebox Project, a nonprofit she created that collects and distributes gift filled shoeboxes to women impacted by homelessness in the United States and Canada.

“Shelters on a good day are overwhelmed and stretched thin. One of the sad byproducts of quarantine has been a rise in domestic abuse cases. The Shoebox Project is determined to help by identifying needs in shelters across North America while providing assistance in any way they can,” Mulroney explains.

Smash + Tess will donate $10,000 from the sales of this collaboration to the organization.