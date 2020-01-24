April 2006

“It breaks my heart that I couldn’t make Jessica happy. I wanted to be everything to my wife,” Lachey admitted to Rolling Stone in April 2006. “I wanted her to look at me with love in her eyes, the way she did at the beginning, and have her feel like I was the most wonderful, awe-inspiring man on the planet. And when that stopped, it was the worst feeling in the world.”

The boybander told the magazine at the time that he’d “marry her all over again.”

“I still love her,” he said. “It would be a lot easier to walk away if I didn’t.”