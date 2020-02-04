Body Image Struggles

When Simpson’s eldest daughter, Maxwell, was 6, she revealed that a friend told her bread makes you “fat.” As a result, the musician made it a point to make sure her daughter didn’t worry about her diet — like Simpson did for so many years.

“I even put extra butter on that bread. As I did so, I thought, ‘How does she even know what ‘fat’ is?’” Simpson wrote. “It was a wake-up call. She already has this world to grow up in, and I want her to feel safe enough to love herself and the body that God gave her.”

Simpson then revealed that she was told to lose 15 pounds by her first record label when she was 17. She weighed 118 pounds at the time. “I looked at my parents. They said nothing.”

She subsequently took diet pills for the next 20 years, even drawing six-pack abs on herself after a label exec wasn’t impressed enough with her body in the “I Wanna Love You Forever” music video.