Childhood Abuse

“The daughter of a family friend was abusing me when my parents brought us for overnight stays,” Simpson wrote, noting that the abuse took place from ages 6 to 12. Her abuser was one year older than her. “After lights out, I would feel her hands on me. It would start with tickling my back and then going into things that were extremely uncomfortable.”

During the second incident, Jessica revealed her sister, Ashlee Simpson, was in the bed too. “I lay between them, fiercely protecting my sister from this monster,” she wrote. “I didn’t want her to feel as disgusting as I felt. … I never let her near Ashlee, but I also never screamed or told her to stop.”

Jessica revealed that she was abused by this girl for six years during their family visits, which took place three times a year. In addition to the incidents in the bed, the girl would make Jessica to go into the closet with her and even snuck into the bathroom to watch her shower. Jessica later learned that the girl was being molested by an older boy.

“I can’t play armchair psychiatrist and guess what her motives were for abusing me, but I can feel her pain and mine at the same time,” she wrote. Jessica eventually told her parents on the car ride home from one of their stays at the family friend’s home. While her mother, Tina Simpson, slapped husband Joe Simpson’s arm and said, “I told you something was happening,” the preacher “kept his eye on the road and said nothing,” per Jessica.

She explained: ”We never stayed at my parents’ friends’ house again but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.”

When she was in high school, Jessica confided in a friend about what happened to her. After a boy at school took more interest in Jessica than her friend, the teenager told their classmates that Jessica was a lesbian and tried to have sex with her.

“This started some chain reaction thing where three other girls — and I remember their names, too — claimed that I had done the same thing to them,” she wrote. “I’d never even been alone with them, let alone at their houses. But I was the town witch, and torches were going cheap.”

The bullying continued for weeks and made Jessica question herself. “I didn’t understand what it was to be gay,” she wrote. “If I was touched sexually by a girl, and didn’t stop her, did that experience make me gay for life? Did it define me, even if I didn’t want it to happen?”