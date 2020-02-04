The Infamous Mom Jeans

Simpson’s curves made headlines in 2009 when she performed at Radio 99.9 Kiss Country’s annual Chili Cookoff with Rascal Flatts. “It was awful, but the worst part was this: my very first thought was not my pain at becoming a joke or everyone laughing at me. No it was, ‘Oh no, I feel so bad that Tony has to be with the fat girl,’” Simpson wrote.

While Romo told Simpson that he loved her for her and called the photos being newsworthy “ludicrous,” she was “devastated and confused” by the ordeal.

The “Come on Over” singer noted in the book that she was “about 120 pounds” when the photos were snapped, wearing a size 25 waist.