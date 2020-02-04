Nick Didn’t Want to Let Go

According to Simpson, Lachey had a much harder time accepting their split than she did. “Divorce is messy. I know he came home [after I moved my stuff out] and was furious. Nick felt like he’d been robbed, and I know he told someone, ‘She even took my damn dog,’” she wrote. “I wish we were the kind of people who could divorce and stay friends. We weren’t, and I regret that my actions hurt him.”

When she filed for divorce in December 2005, Lachey told her that their marriage wasn’t over for him. He even showed up at her parents’ house, insisting he could change and begging her to take him back, according to Simpson. “‘Please don’t leave me. … I love you so much,’ he said. ‘Love is not enough,’ I said. ‘If love was enough, I would stay forever. But it isn’t enough. We have to like each other. We have to be friends.'”