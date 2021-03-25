On an Apology From a Romo Fan

In the book, Simpson wrote about how difficult it was to be blamed for then-boyfriend Romo’s mishaps during any Dallas Cowboys games. During her book tour, a woman approached her and apologized for dressing up as Simpson and yelling distracting things at the quarterback in a blonde wig and Romo jersey in a viral video from one game.

“‘I jumped on the bandwagon and I dressed up as you, not knowing that you were … uh human.’ We hugged, two humans,” Simpson recalled in the new edition, noting she “bawled” during the encounter.