On Nick Moving On

“So Nick, u r with another already?” Simpson wrote in a 2006 entry about her first husband dating Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo). ”Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me … It is only because I am alone in the dark [with] no one to call my own, but the night. Oh night, love me tenderly, love me quiet, find me happy, find me right. Oh lord, let your star shine upon me tonight.”

Nick and Vanessa wed in 2011 and share three kids of their own.