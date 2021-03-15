Love Lives

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
1 2011 Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Timeline of Their Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram
16
1 / 16
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

2011

The pair began dating after meeting through mutual friends.

Back to top