Here comes the sun! Jill Duggar showed off new swimsuits in a Wednesday, May 12, Instagram slideshow.

“Swimwear!! It’s almost that time of year,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 29, captioned the social media upload. “I’m loving my new comfy swimwear sets from @modlifefashion and look forward to getting some good use out of them this summer!”

When an Instagram user commented that the former reality star looked “so happy and cute,” Duggar replied that she had been looking at her husband, Derick Dillard. “He makes me smile,” the Counting On alum wrote.

As she modeled everything from floral-patterned tanks to drawstring shorts in the slideshow, the former TLC personality read a book on a blanket and sipped a drink from a mason jar. She also posed beside a fence and on the lawn.

Since leaving her family’s show in 2017, Duggar has appeared to break many of her family’s rules on Instagram over the years, including drinking alcohol and rocking a nose ring.

The Arkansas native exclusively told Us Weekly in February that there has been “some distancing” between herself and the Duggars in recent years. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” she explained. “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Jill added at the time: “There are definitely some issues there. We definitely feel like we’re in a healthy place now for our family and have control over our lives … Certain people are more supportive than others. I think it ebbs and flows with a family of that size. Every family has drama and so when you’ve got that many more people giving opinions or whatever, it can get crazy.”

Following her brother Josh Duggar’s arrest last month, Jill and Dillard, 32, exclusively told Us that the news was “very sad.” The father of six, 33, who has baby No. 7 on the way, pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography in April. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. His trial is set to begin in July.

