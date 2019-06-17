Five years after Vicki Gunvalson predicted Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds‘ marriage wouldn’t last, the O.G. of the O.C. is sending support to her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar amid her husband’s cheating scandal.

Jim, 48, was accused of sending inappropriate text messages while Meghan, 34, was pregnant with their twin boys on Thursday, June 13. The former baseball pro admitted exclusively to Us Weekly that he had a “lapse in judgment,” but vowed he “never touched” another woman during his marriage to Meghan.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim told Us. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Meghan, for her part, wrote a lengthy blog post about the scandal, admitting she can no longer trust her husband of nearly five years.

“I’m a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud,” the former Bravo star wrote on Friday, June 14. “Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat.”

Meghan and Jim appeared on RHOC for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. During season 10, Vicki slammed the couple and predicted their marriage wouldn’t last longer than five years during an argument with the lifestyle blogger.

“Jim, talk to me in five years when you’re divorced,” Vicki told the former St. Louis Cardinals star during the August 2015 episode. “I feel bad for him; he’s in a bad situation.”

Vicki, however, seemingly had a change of heart, apologizing to Meghan after news of the scandal broke.

