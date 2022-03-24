Love wins! Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak have been together for 20 years, and their relationship just keeps getting stronger.

The Big Bang Theory alum and the producer tied the knot in May 2017, more than a decade after they were introduced by friends in November 2002.

“My life changed completely and completely for the better,” the Hollywood actor reminisced via Instagram in November 2020 about their first date — a night out on the town in New York City that included singing karaoke and playing pool.

Parsons has been candid about his complete adoration of Spiewak — who has produced several of the actor’s shows, including Young Sheldon and Call Me Kat — throughout the years.

“When we first got together, I remember lying in bed and closing my eyes but not being asleep. And that sensation of ‘light,’” Parsons recalled to Stephen Colbert in September 2017. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on exactly, but it’s sort of close to eternal.’”

In October 2013, the couple were presented with the GSLEN Inspiration Award, which recognizes role models who have made a significant impact on the LGBTQ+ community. The Boys in the Band star noted at the time that he never considered their relationship “to be an act of activism,” but “rather simply, it’s an act of love, coffee in the morning, going to work, washing the clothes, taking the dogs [out] — a regular life, boring love.”

One month prior, Parsons once again gushed over his partner at the 65th Annual Emmy Awards. While accepting his third Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy for his role as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, he specifically called out Spiewak, calling him “my favorite person on Earth.”

The Harvey star publicly came out in May 2012 during an interview with The New York Times. In the feature, the outlet noted that the actor could relate, in part, to his role in the Broadway show The Normal Heart due to his identity as a gay man and the fact that he was, at the time, in a 10-year relationship with Spiewak.

The pair married five years later in NYC, and they soon realized how meaningful the vow “in sickness and in health” would become. In September 2020, Parsons revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he and Spiewak contracted COVID-19 at the start of the global pandemic.

Fortunately, the two recovered, but they had previously kept mum on their battle with the virus until Parsons’ appearance on the late-night talk show. “Not everybody [knew we had it], but I figure why not talk about it with you on television?” he quipped to Fallon at the time.

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Parsons and Spiewak’s relationship: