November 2002

“Our intuitive friends, Tami and Oonie, put us together and, on November 15th, 2002, we played pool … we sang Karaoke … and then we went to Robbie’s birthday party at … some gay bar on the east side,” Parsons recalled via Instagram about their first date. “Todd walked me to the 1st Ave L train stop and, as we said goodbye, I knew we would be seeing each other again – which ended up being two nights later, when we went to see Michael Moore’s ‘Bowling for Columbine’ at the Union Square AMC.”