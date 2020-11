Valerie Biden Owens, Frank Biden and Jim Biden

Joe is the oldest of four siblings. His sister, Valerie Biden Owens (pictured), has played a substantial role in all of his political campaigns dating back to his first Senate run. Valerie served as a U.S. senior adviser to the United Nations General Assembly and is the vice chair of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware. Joe and Valerie have two younger brothers, Frank and Jim Biden.