News Joe Giudice Reunites With Teresa Giudice and Four Daughters in Italy: See the Sweet Pics By Sarah Hearon November 9, 2019 Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram 15 16 / 15 Picture Perfect Joe wrote that he and Gia spent a “beautiful day in salerno” together. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News