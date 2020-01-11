Love Lives

John Cena and His Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Kiss, Pack on the PDA at ‘Doolittle’ Film Premiere

By
John Cena and His Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Pack on the PDA at 'Doolittle' Film Premiere
 Shutterstock
5
4 / 5

Nothing But Love

Shariatzadeh looked blissful as Cena pulled her in close. 

Back to top