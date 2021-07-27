Sold! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen moved last year, but their mansion just sold after nearly one year on the market. The new owner got a deal, paying a mere $16.8 million for the Los Angeles digs.

Located in Beverly Hills, Legend, 42, and Teigen, 35, listed the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home for $23.95 million in August 2020, but they lowered the price to $17.7 million, their listing agent, Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, told the Wall Street Journal on July 23.

The 8,500-square-foot mansion was previously owned by Rihanna until 2014, but the model and singer made plenty of upgrades after they bought the two-story building in 2016 for $14.1 million, including changing the exterior from white to grey. They also added the living room’s hand-carved wood ceiling imported from Thailand, the country Teigen’s mother is from.

The renovated house sits on nearly an acre of land. If the new owner doesn’t feel like hanging out in the home gym, movie theater or glam room, they can enjoy the heated saltwater pool, jacuzzi, wood-burning oven and chef’s grill.

Fans had seen plenty of the Cravings cookbook author’s kitchen on social media as she cooked with her family. The heart of the home includes a huge marble island and open shelving. The kitchen is easy to access with an open floor plan, complemented by 33-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The couple moved to a 10,700-square-foot Beverly Hills home last year when the Lip Sync Battle personality was pregnant with her son, Jack. The baby didn’t survive due to complications that forced Teigen to deliver at 20 weeks in September 2020, but Legend said they still plan to have more kids. The two are already parents to Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

“We thought we were going to have a new addition to our family earlier this year, and so we were thinking we wanted more bedrooms and more living space,” the Voice judge told Architectural Digest in January. “And we still expect to expand our family in the near future.”

While the couple is enjoying their new place, the buyers of the $16.8 million property might get a surprise visit from the model.

“It is more than just a space. So many fantastical memories,” she told AD of the home. “Honestly, I still go back to [one of our previous homes] and I hit that buzzer and talk to the person who lives there. Me and my mom maybe eight months ago went to that house and spoke to the owner and checked in on it. I assume I am going to do the same thing with this house.”

The mansion was bought by a private equity firm.

Scroll through for more photos of Teigen and Legend’s newly sold mansion: