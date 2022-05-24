2001

“It’s really good to be able to think about past loves without having a pit in my stomach, or cringing or feeling heart-broken, or like they hate you,” the Little Women actress told Cinema.com.

However, Ryder confessed that she went through a hard time when she and Depp first broke up. “I was very depressed after breaking off my engagement with Johnny 10 years ago. I was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember I was only 19 years old,” she explained.

The Oscar nominee recalled being diagnosed with “anticipatory nostalgia” and prescribed sleeping pills, which — when combined with alcohol — took her to a dark place. “One night I fell asleep with a lit cigarette, and woke up to the flames,” she said. “I haven’t visited that dark side since. That was what you might say my ‘wake-up call.’”