Heating up! Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, took their love to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Saturday, July 27, and appeared to have the best time with the reality star’s 15-year-old son Collin.

“Amazing Day on the Beach in Delaware with Collin and Colleen!!!” Jon, 42, captioned an Instagram picture that showed him, the teenager and Conrad all smiles laying on a tarp filled with water in the sand. “Collin made a hot tub for all of us!!! Hannah is with her friends nearby!”

Conrad shared a similar picture writing, “Collin and his friend Ray made us a hot tub…”

And it wasn’t just family fun the twosome had while in Delaware. Jon documented a sweet date night in a series of Instagram posts on Friday, July 26.

“Having Couple Time at the Purple Parrot in Rehobeth, DE!!! Amazing time!!! Oh, did you know its karaoke time ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me,’” the DJ captioned a selfie of him and Conrad. Gosselin also channeled his inner high schooler by penning their names inside a heart on a wood table at the restaurant.

Their fun-filled weekend comes months after Gosselin was granted sole custody of Collin in December 2018 following drama between him and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. (Jon and Kate share 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaedn, Alexis, Leah and Joel and twin 18-year-old daughters Cara and Madelyn.)

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars were married for 10 years before they split in May 2009. The following month, Kate officially filed for divorce. Jon moved on with Conrad, who he started dating in late 2014, while Kate is still actively looking for love on her new show, Kate Plus Date.

“My kids are so supportive,” Kate told Extra in June about her children’s thoughts on the six-part TLC series. “They keep saying, ‘Do something for yourself, you’ve done everything for us.’”

Scroll down to see the photos of Jon and Conrad’s Delaware beach trip!