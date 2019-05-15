Not-so-subtle shade? While Kate Gosselin is gearing up to find love again on her new dating show, Kate Plus Date: Can Somebody Help Me Out Here?, her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, seems less than impressed with her latest venture.

“Well, I guess, to each [their] own. Whatever keeps the lights on,” Jon, 42, said when asked during an interview with HLN TV on Wednesday, May 15, what he thinks about Kate’s personal life playing out on TV. “I don’t know. I just work a normal job, so I haven’t really been on reality TV in about 10 years.”

After mentioning that he still travels to Los Angeles and New York and does a little bit of deejaying, Jon shared that he prefers to stay out of the limelight. “But, you know, if she chooses to do that, she chooses to do it,” he added.

As for if their eight children, 15-year-olds Collin, Hannah, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Aaden, and 18-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara, will play a part in the show, Jon explained that Hannah and Collin live with him, so they won’t be making any appearances on the docuseries.

And while the eldest two will, in fact, play a part on the dating show, Jon noted that he’s “pretty sure the other four won’t be [on it] either.”

This isn’t the first time Jon has shared his feelings about the Dancing With the Stars alum’s journey to find love again. “I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV],” he told Us Weekly in December 2018. “I think you need to find it [organically].”

The DJ and the Twist of Kate alum, 44, went through a highly publicized divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, and are still involved in a custody battle. Jon expained to HLN that despite the former couple living “right down the road” from each other, he has barely any interaction with the six kids that don’t live with him. (Jon has since moved on with Colleen Conrad, whom he’s been dating since 2014.)

Kate Plus Date premieres on TLC on Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

