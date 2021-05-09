Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

“The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core. We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited,” the couple wrote in a statement shared on their Instagram Stories on May 9. “We ask for prayer for all those involved and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light.”