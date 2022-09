January 2020

The When in Rome star seemingly confirmed his relationship with his fellow North Dakota native on The Dan Patrick Show. When the actor called in to “talk football,” he revealed that he would be attending a Minnesota Vikings game later that day with Mari and some of their family members. “My dad, my girl and her dad are all going,” he said.

“Wait, you buried the lead. Your girl? Is Josh Duhamel in love?” Patrick asked, to which Duhamel replied, “Yea! There you go.”