Cue the Ariana Grande! Josh Murray’s ex-fiancées Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton didn’t need a man while partying together at the Stagecoach musical festival in Indio, California.

“I know they say I move on too fast but this one gon last (cause her name is Andi…and I’m so good with that),” Stanton, 29, captioned a sweet photo of the two women in front of a ferris wheel on Saturday, April 27, quoting Grande’s “Thank U, Next.”

The Lani the Label designer, who recently called it quits with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs, told Us Weekly exclusively at the county music extravaganza that she’s been blasting the breakup anthem to cope with her split.

“Obviously I’m going through a breakup and so ‘Thank U, Next’ has been playing in our car all the time,” Stanton told Us at JustFab’s Boots and Brunch party on Friday, April 26. “And so there’s a part that says, ‘I’m so f—king grateful for my ex.’ And [my daughter] Charlie loves to sing it and she doesn’t know that she’s singing a bad word, so it’s really cute! I’m like, ‘Maybe I should play the edited version from now on.’ But yeah! It’s so cute.”

Later in the weekend, Dorfman, 32, shared a second pic of the pair, but opted to quote Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock’s song “It Takes Two.”

“It takes two to make a thing go right … it takes two to make it outta sight @amanda_stantonn,” the Single State of Mind author wrote on Sunday, April 28, via Instagram.

After the Bachelor alums shared photos from the weekend, fans in the comments section were quick to point out that both Dorfman and Stanton were engaged to Murray in the past. The former attorney, for her part, accepted a proposal from the 34-year-old former baseball player during the season 10 finale of The Bachelorette in 2014. The twosome called off their engagement in January 2015, five months after the finale aired.

Following his split from Dorfman, Murray returned to the ABC dating franchise on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Stanton. While the athlete got down on one knee during the finale, which aired in September 2016, they split that December. After a brief reconciliation, they were over for good in February 2017.

Scroll through to see the photos from their girls’ weekend: